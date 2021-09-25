3 fishermen held for using pesticides to catch fish in Sundarbans

Crime and Law

Three fishermen were held on Saturday illegally for entering the Supati reserved area of the Sundarbans and spreading pesticide in the canal for catching fish.

The arrestees were identified as Sajedul Islam, 33, Ripon Hawladar, 35,and Jafar Talukdar, 38, all from Sharankhola upazila.

The arrests were made during a drive of the smart patrol team of the forest department from Sundarbans west division.

During the drives, a boat, 20 kg shrimp and a bottle of pesticide were seized from their possession, said Sundarbans west divisional forest officer (DFO) Muhammad Belayet Hossain.

A case was filed against the arrestees under the Forest Act, he said.

Besides, nine fishermen were held on Friday night illegally for entering the forest in six trawlers, said the official.

The nine fishermen were released after confessing their crime and paying Tk 1.6 lakh as fine, he said.

