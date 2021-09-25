3 fishermen held for using pesticides to catch fish in Sundarbans

The arrests were made during a drive of the smart patrol team of the forest department from Sundarbans west division.
During the drives, a boat, 20 kg shrimp and a bottle of pesticide were seized from their possession, said Sundarbans west divisional forest officer (DFO) Muhammad Belayet Hossain.
A case was filed against the arrestees under the Forest Act, he said.
Besides, nine fishermen were held on Friday night illegally for entering the forest in six trawlers, said the official.
The nine fishermen were released after confessing their crime and paying Tk 1.6 lakh as fine, he said.