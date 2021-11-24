Crime and Law

3 held with LSD in Khulna

Arrest
Anti-narcotics officials on Tuesday detained three persons on the allegations of selling LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) from Khuna's Boyra Puja Khola and Mujgunni area, reports UNB.

The detainees are - Asif Ahmed Shuvo, 31, a resident of Mujgunni residential area, Arnob Kumar Sharma, 30, from the city’s Boyra Puja Khola area, and Md Mamunur Rashid, 32, manager of the Boyra branch of Sundarban Courier Service.

Md Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of Narcotics Control Department, Dhaka metro (north), confirmed the matter.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team from the narcotics control authority conducted a drive and detained three people, he said.

Officials of narcotic control department also seized 100 strips of LSD during the drive.

Mehedi Hasan further said the detainees used to deliver to send LSD to several parts of the country through courier services. It is the first time that they have seized LSD in Khulna, he added.

