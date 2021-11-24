3 held with LSD in Khulna

Anti-narcotics officials on Tuesday detained three persons on the allegations of selling LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) from Khuna's Boyra Puja Khola and Mujgunni area, reports UNB.

The detainees are - Asif Ahmed Shuvo, 31, a resident of Mujgunni residential area, Arnob Kumar Sharma, 30, from the city’s Boyra Puja Khola area, and Md Mamunur Rashid, 32, manager of the Boyra branch of Sundarban Courier Service.