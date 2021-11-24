3 held with LSD in Khulna

Md Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of Narcotics Control Department, Dhaka metro (north), confirmed the matter.
Acting on a tip-off, a special team from the narcotics control authority conducted a drive and detained three people, he said.
Officials of narcotic control department also seized 100 strips of LSD during the drive.
Mehedi Hasan further said the detainees used to deliver to send LSD to several parts of the country through courier services. It is the first time that they have seized LSD in Khulna, he added.