3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram

A Chattogram court on Monday placed each of three Indian nationals who are suspected members of an international gang of bookmakers, on three-day remand, reports UNB.



Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Mohiuddin Murad passed the order after the investigation officer and inspector of Detective Branch (DB) Md Kamruzzaman sought a seven-day remand to interrogate the trio.

The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar, 38, Chatan Sharma, 33, and Sunny Myagu, 32. They were detained from Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium area during the Bangladesh-West Indies test on Saturday.