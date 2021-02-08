3 Indian ‘bookies’ on 3-day remand in Chattogram

A Chattogram court on Monday placed each of three Indian nationals who are suspected members of an international gang of bookmakers, on three-day remand, reports UNB.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court judge Mohiuddin Murad passed the order after the investigation officer and inspector of Detective Branch (DB) Md Kamruzzaman sought a seven-day remand to interrogate the trio.
The accused were identified as Sunil Kumar, 38, Chatan Sharma, 33, and Sunny Myagu, 32. They were detained from Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium area during the Bangladesh-West Indies test on Saturday.
Members of the National Security Intelligence (NSI) nabbed them from the main entrance of the stadium. They were later handed over to the Pahartali police.
"NSI members handed them over to us. Various international gangs are active all over during the matches. NSI members suspected these Indian nationals of being part of the gang," said Pahartali police station's officer-in-charge Hasan Imam on Saturday.
Police recovered some videos from the detainees but nothing to link them with betting.