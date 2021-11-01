3 jailed for 10 years over cybercrimes in Pabna

Judge Ziaur Rahman of the Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal found them guilty of the charge and handed down the verdict in presence of them in the court.
The court also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each, in default, to suffer three months more behind bars.
Seven other accused of the case were acquitted as the charge brought against them could not be proved.
Public prosecutor of the tribunal advocate Ismat Ara told newspersons police arrested the three persons on charge of their involvement in the cyber offense on 2 November 2013. Subsequently, upon completion of investigation police pressed charges accusing 10 persons.
The tribunal examined the recorded depositions of prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence and pronounced the aforesaid verdict, said the public prosecutor.