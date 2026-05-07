Yaba, Kush and Ketamine being produced in ‘mini labs’ in Dhaka, foreign nationals also involved
Officials said the network produced narcotics and shipped them to Malaysia, Dubai and Sri Lanka through courier services. Orders were allegedly received through the dark web, while transactions were conducted using cryptocurrency.
Liquid ketamine is commonly used as an anesthetic before surgery. The drug cannot legally be sold without a physician’s prescription. However, law enforcement officials say the liquid form is now being chemically processed into powder and used as an illicit drug—and the production is taking place inside Dhaka.
A drug manufacturing network operating through so-called “mini labs” was recently uncovered in an operation by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC). During a raid on a house in Uttara on 25 March, authorities arrested three Chinese nationals. Two pharmacy sellers were also detained for allegedly supplying liquid ketamine to the group.
Officials said the network produced narcotics and shipped them to Malaysia, Dubai and Sri Lanka through courier services. Orders were allegedly received through the dark web, while transactions were conducted using cryptocurrency.
Authorities also say ketamine is not the only drug being produced this way. The DNC has recently identified three more groups operating mini labs in and around Dhaka to manufacture different types of narcotics.
Mehedi Hasan, deputy director of the DNC’s Dhaka divisional intelligence office, told Prothom Alo that within the last four months authorities have discovered labs producing dangerous synthetic drugs such as kush and ketamine in Dhaka.
Investigators also found a factory producing a modified version of yaba by mixing the tablets with various chemicals. In addition, another lab producing counterfeit alcohol was uncovered. He said all of the networks involved have been identified.
Yaba lab in Tongi
On 19 February, the DNC raided a house in Tongi, Gazipur, and discovered a yaba production facility. Officers recovered around 4,500 yaba tablets along with raw materials and equipment used to manufacture the drug. The alleged owner of the lab, Tohiduzzaman, also known as Shimul, was arrested.
According to DNC officials, Tohiduzzaman had previously worked as a chemist at an Ayurvedic laboratory in Pubail, Gazipur, where he gained experience manufacturing tablets using dye presses.
According to DNC officials, Tohiduzzaman had previously worked as a chemist at an Ayurvedic laboratory in Pubail, Gazipur, where he gained experience manufacturing tablets using dye presses.
Investigators believe he later used that knowledge to begin producing yaba about four months ago. He eventually left the job and opened an Ayurvedic shop.
Officials said he would reportedly collect around 500 yaba tablets, crush them into powder, mix them with chemicals and colouring agents, and then reproduce nearly 5,000 tablets.
Kush lab in Wari
Authorities have accused Tawsif Hasan, 22, of learning advanced cannabis cultivation techniques in California and then setting up a kush-growing lab inside a residence in Wari, Dhaka.
A raid on 7 January uncovered the mini lab. Investigators said Tawsif operated the setup remotely while staying in California. A female friend was also arrested for allegedly assisting him.
Officials said several rooms in the apartment were being used for preparing, bottling and storing counterfeit alcohol. Fake liquor was allegedly poured into bottles of various local and foreign brands, sealed, and distributed in the market.
DNC officials said a room in the residence had been converted into a kush cultivation lab. Authorities recovered imported kush seeds from California, cultivated cannabis plants, freshly harvested kush, growing equipment, tools used for consuming cannabis, and foreign liquor.
On the rooftop, investigators found multiple cultivation tubs inside a temperature-controlled enclosure made with tin and foil paper.
Counterfeit alcohol factory in Bhatara
On 7 January, the DNC also conducted operations in the Bashundhara Residential Area and nearby Joar Sahara area of Bhatara. During searches inside a residential flat, officers discovered another mini lab where counterfeit alcohol was being produced.
Authorities recovered a full production setup and equipment used to manufacture fake liquor, along with large quantities of chemicals and adulterated alcohol. Three people were identified in connection with the operation, and two were arrested.
Officials said several rooms in the apartment were being used for preparing, bottling and storing counterfeit alcohol. Fake liquor was allegedly poured into bottles of various local and foreign brands, sealed, and distributed in the market.
Recovered items included foreign-brand liquor, beer, wine, chemicals used for production, and large quantities of stored liquid “wash” used in the fermentation process.
Hasan Maruf, director general of the DNC, told Prothom Alo that criminals are increasingly using advanced technology and global communication networks to operate drug trafficking and manufacturing rings.
He said several narcotics labs have recently been identified in Dhaka, including one involving a foreign network. Surveillance has been intensified, and DNC members are working to bring those involved under the law.