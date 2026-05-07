Yaba, Kush and Ketamine being produced in ‘mini labs’ in Dhaka, foreign nationals also involved

Liquid ketamine is commonly used as an anesthetic before surgery. The drug cannot legally be sold without a physician’s prescription. However, law enforcement officials say the liquid form is now being chemically processed into powder and used as an illicit drug—and the production is taking place inside Dhaka.

A drug manufacturing network operating through so-called “mini labs” was recently uncovered in an operation by the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC). During a raid on a house in Uttara on 25 March, authorities arrested three Chinese nationals. Two pharmacy sellers were also detained for allegedly supplying liquid ketamine to the group.

Officials said the network produced narcotics and shipped them to Malaysia, Dubai and Sri Lanka through courier services. Orders were allegedly received through the dark web, while transactions were conducted using cryptocurrency.