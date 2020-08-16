390,000 yaba pills recovered in Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have recovered 390,000 contraband yaba tablets from Damdamia bordering area of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
Lieutenant colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2 in Teknaf, said several drug smugglers were entering Bangladesh with a big shipment of yaba pills.
On information, BGB members took positions in Omar Khal area around 7:45pm. Sensing their presence, the smugglers fled the scene.
Later, the yaba tablets were recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the pills have a street value of Tk 117 million.