Extortion demand ignored: Masked gunmen open fire on home of leading Chattogram businessman
Criminals have opened fire on the residence of a leading businessman in Chattogram city place on Friday morning.
The bullets were fired targeting the home of Mujibur Rahman, managing director of Smart Group, in the Chandanpura area that falls under the jurisdiction of Chawkbazar police station.
Mujibur Rahman and members of his family were inside the house at the time of the attack. No casualties, however, were reported.
Police say they are initially suspecting that the incident was carried out on the instructions of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, also known as Boro Sazzad, after an extortion demand went unmet. Following the incident, fear has gripped the locality.
Mujibur Rahman was elected member of parliament from Banshkhali in Chattogram in the 2024 election as a candidate of the Awami League. Smart Group is a arge industrial conglomerate with investments in the garments, textile, real estate, and energy sectors.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South) deputy commissioner Hossain Mohammad Kabir Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that around 7:00 am, a group of eight individuals arrived in a microbus and opened fire on Mujibur Rahman’s residence. All of them were wearing masks.
He informed the media that several bullets struck the front gate and the rear of the house. Police have collected evidence from the scene and are preparing to file a case in connection with the incident.
Asked about the motive behind the shooting, the deputy commissioner said the gunfire was intended to intimidate the businessman over extortion demands.
“Eight masked individuals arrived in a microbus, raised pistols and fired several rounds before fleeing,” he said. “We have initial indications that fugitive criminal Sazzad is involved. Extortion demands were made from a Dubai-based phone number, but the household did not inform anyone about the calls.”
According to police sources, Sazzad had demanded more than Tk 10 million in extortion.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Smart Group managing director Mujibur Rahman said that around six weeks ago, a man identifying himself as Boro Sazzad had called him from a foreign number and demanded money.
He said he did not take the demand seriously at the time. During Friday’s incident, he was asleep at home.
When contacted on Friday evening, Sazzad Ali told Prothom Alo over the phone, “I do not know who carried out the incident. But whoever did it, did the right thing. There are allegations that Mujibur is reorganising Awami League collaborators.”
Earlier, on 14 December, criminals attacked a building under construction near the Muradpur–Oxygen road in the Hamzarbagh area of Panchlaish after failing to extort Tk 5 million from the owner.
In that case, the building’s caretaker, Nur Mohammad, filed a case with the police. During a subsequent operation, police arrested a man named Md Didar along with firearms and ammunition. Police believe Sazzad’s associates were also involved in that incident.
Police say that Sazzad’s followers routinely resort to gunfire when extortion demands are not met. Due to the activities of his group, more than 500,000 residents across five police station areas—Chandgaon, Bayezid Bostami, Panchlaish, and the district areas of Hathazari and Raozan—are living in fear.
Since 5 August last year, Sazzad’s associates have been named in connection with 10 murder cases in the district, including one double murder.
Police say the group kills rivals to maintain dominance and has also been used as hired assassins on some occasions.