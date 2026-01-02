Extortion demand ignored: Masked gunmen open fire on home of leading Chattogram businessman

Criminals have opened fire on the residence of a leading businessman in Chattogram city place on Friday morning.

The bullets were fired targeting the home of Mujibur Rahman, managing director of Smart Group, in the Chandanpura area that falls under the jurisdiction of Chawkbazar police station.

Mujibur Rahman and members of his family were inside the house at the time of the attack. No casualties, however, were reported.

Police say they are initially suspecting that the incident was carried out on the instructions of fugitive criminal Sazzad Ali, also known as Boro Sazzad, after an extortion demand went unmet. Following the incident, fear has gripped the locality.