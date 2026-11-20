“I’ll wipe out your entire family”: OC threatened by man claiming to be BCL leader
Mohammad Abdul Halim, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jorarganj police station in Mirsharai, Chattogram, has allegedly received death threats.
The threats were sent to him in a series of WhatsApp messages. He has since filed a general diary (GD) with the police station, seeking security.
The threatening messages were sent on Wednesday night, and the OC filed the GD the same day. The matter, however, came to light today, Friday.
Police said the sender had identified himself as a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).
According to the GD, the threats were issued at different times from 8:53 pm on 18 November. In one text message, the sender wrote, “From now on, if any Chhatra League leader or activist is arrested, there will be consequences.”
Another message read, “I’ll destroy your family, wipe out your entire lineage. Keep your shroud ready, or you’ll end up lying dead on the streets.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, OC Abdul Halim said an unidentified individual had used a WhatsApp account registered with a foreign number to threaten him and members of his family with death, accusing him of arresting Chhatra League leaders and activists.
“I have informed my senior officials and intelligence agencies about the matter. Following the threats, I filed a general diary at the police station to ensure my personal safety. I am not intimidated by such threats,” he said.