Police said the sender had identified himself as a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

According to the GD, the threats were issued at different times from 8:53 pm on 18 November. In one text message, the sender wrote, “From now on, if any Chhatra League leader or activist is arrested, there will be consequences.”

Another message read, “I’ll destroy your family, wipe out your entire lineage. Keep your shroud ready, or you’ll end up lying dead on the streets.”