Mohammadpur murders: Police say mob beatings, what locals say

Two murders took place in the Hakkar Para area of Nabinagar Housing, Mohammadpur, Dhaka, on 10 September 2025.

In the first incident, two young men were taken from their sleep, dragged onto the street and beaten. One of them died at the scene.

According to eyewitness accounts of the second incident, two young men were taken from the street and assaulted; one of them also died on the spot.

Alongside the eyewitness accounts, Prothom Alo obtained multiple video recordings of both beatings. The faces of the assailants are clearly visible in the footage.