'My son was trained in swimming; he could not have drowned': Tahsif's father

Former Bangladesh Air Force officer KM Tahsif Souri was a trained swimmer. His father, AKM Eneyetul Karim, therefore believes that the young man could not have died by drowning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo today, Saturday, he said, “Why would he run away from someone chasing him? And who would chase him in the first place? That makes no sense. Nor would he have run away even if someone had chased him.”

Tahsif, a former flight lieutenant in the Bangladesh Air Force, left home last Tuesday after a friend called him but never returned. The following day, his body was recovered from the Turag River in Rajbari Ghat, an area in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan.

After 1:00am on Friday night, Tahsif’s father, K M Eneyetul Karim, filed a murder case with Uttarkhan police station against unidentified persons. The complaint alleges that Tahsif was murdered and his body dumped in the river to conceal the crime.

Before Tahsif went missing, CCTV footage showed him with another man. Family members identified the man as Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, whom they described as a ‘younger friend’ of Tahsif.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) initially took Dwip into custody on Thursday. Today, the River Police formally arrested him. After a hearing, a Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court granted police four days of remand for questioning.

Police said Dwip and Tahsif were together on the day of the incident. Based on information provided by Dwip, police recovered a motorcycle from the Mazar Basti area of Tongi. They suspect it belonged to Tahsif.