Ex-UP chairman among 13 sentenced to 4 yrs in prison

A Brahmanbaria court on Thursday sentenced 13 people, including a former union parishad chairman to four years in prison in a case over torching a Hindu temple in a communal violence in Nasirnagar of the district nearly five years ago, reports UNB.

Brahmanbaria chief judicial magistrate Mohammad Masud Parvez also fined the defendants Tk 2,000 each, Didarul Alam, inspector of the district court, confirmed the news.