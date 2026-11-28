Miscreants set fire to two vehicles in separate incidents in Mohammadpur and Mirpur in the capital. The incidents involved a police vehicle in Mohammadpur early Saturday morning and a moving bus in Mirpur in the evening. No casualties were reported in either incident. Police have yet to identify anyone involved.

Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Halim told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to a non-functional vehicle parked outside the roadside workshop of Special Security and Protection Battalion (SPBN)-1 at around 4:30am today.

Although a sub-inspector and two constables were on guard at the site, the miscreants managed to flee on a motorcycle.