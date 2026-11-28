Two vehicles set on fire in separate areas of the capital
Miscreants set fire to two vehicles in separate incidents in Mohammadpur and Mirpur in the capital. The incidents involved a police vehicle in Mohammadpur early Saturday morning and a moving bus in Mirpur in the evening. No casualties were reported in either incident. Police have yet to identify anyone involved.
Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Halim told Prothom Alo that miscreants set fire to a non-functional vehicle parked outside the roadside workshop of Special Security and Protection Battalion (SPBN)-1 at around 4:30am today.
Although a sub-inspector and two constables were on guard at the site, the miscreants managed to flee on a motorcycle.
The fire did not damage the vehicle's engine, but its seats were burnt, causing an estimated loss of Tk 60,000 to Tk 80,000. Police have collected CCTV footage and are trying to identify those responsible. A case is also being filed over the incident.
Meanwhile, Mirpur Model Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that a bus of Itihash Paribahan was set on fire opposite the Mirpur-10 Fire Service office.
Miscreants used gunpowder to set the moving bus on fire. No one was injured in the incident. Police are collecting CCTV footage to identify those involved.
Meanwhile, three parked buses were set on fire at three separate locations in Savar and Ashulia late Friday night. A day earlier, on Thursday night, miscreants set fire to a bus on Kalshi Road in Pallabi and another bus of Alif Paribahan in the Merul area of Badda in the capital.