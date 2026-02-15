Jubo League leader hacked dead in Bhola, son assaulted a day earlier

A man was hacked to death in Char Fasson upazila of Bhola on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 10:00 pm at Kolerhat Road intersection in Ward No. 5 of Rasulpur union that falls under the jurisdiction of Shashibhushan police station.

The deceased, Abdur Rahim, 45, was formerly involved with the Bangladesh Awami League’s youth wing, Jubo League. According to family members, his son had been beaten and seriously injured the previous day.

Local residents alleged that those involved in the killing are followers of Nurul Islam (Nayan), the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidate who won the Bhola-4 (Char Fasson and Monpura) constituency in the just concluded 13th parliamentary election.