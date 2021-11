Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the attacks on Hindu temples during the Durga Puja celebrations at Choumuhani in Begumganj of Noakhali, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Md Monir Hossain alias Rubel, 28, Zaker Hossain alias Rabbi, 20, Md Ripon, 21, and Md nazrul Islam alias Sohag, 36.

According to a media release of RAB Headquarters, Rab-11 teams conducted separate drives at Demra in Dhaka, Begumganj upazila in Noakhali and Narayanganj port area on Sunday night and arrested them.