4 children accused of rape freed on bail

A Barishal court on Thursday granted bail to four children who were sent to the Child Development Centers (CDC) in Jashore on charge of raping a six-year-old girl in Runshi village of Bakerganj, Barishal, reports UNB.

Senior judicial magistrate Enayet Ullah sent them to the CDC on Wednesday.

All the accused are aged between 10 and 11 years.

District judge Abu Shamim Azad granted them bail after Advocate Jasim Uddin filed their bail appeals at 10:00pm.