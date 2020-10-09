4 children accused of rape freed on bail

A Barishal court on Thursday granted bail to four children who were sent to the Child Development Centers (CDC) in Jashore on charge of raping a six-year-old girl in Runshi village of Bakerganj, Barishal, reports UNB.
Senior judicial magistrate Enayet Ullah sent them to the CDC on Wednesday.
All the accused are aged between 10 and 11 years.
District judge Abu Shamim Azad granted them bail after Advocate Jasim Uddin filed their bail appeals at 10:00pm.
The victim’s father filed a case against them at Bakerganj police station on 6 October.
According to the case statement, the four boys raped the girl in the pretext of playing games on 4 October.
The victim disclosed the matter to her mother after she fell sick on 6 October.
Deputy commissioner SM Ajiyar Rahman said their bail orders have been sent to the CDC on Thursday night.