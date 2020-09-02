4 get death sentence for killing madrasa student

A Khulna court on Wednesday convicted four people and sentenced them to death for killing a madrassa student, Musa Sikdar, in Rupsha upazila in 2018, reports UNB.
The death row convicts are Bani Amin Shikdar, Rahim Sheikh, Raju Shikdar and Nuhu Sheikh.
The court, however, acquitted two other accused -- Siraj Shikdar and Jasim Shikdar.
Besides, the court ordered 10-year-jail sentence for the four accused and fined each Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer one more year of imprisonment.
According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Musa Shikdar from the Atharobeki river in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on 20 September, 2018.
The convicted people strangulated Musa to death and dumped the body in the river over a money-related dispute.
On 27 September, victim's father Mustakim Shikdar filed a complaint with the court in this regard.
Later, Rupsha police station recorded the case on 15 January, 2019 following a court order.
Sub-inspector Mukto Roy Chowdhury of the Detective Branch of police, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet before court on 30 May, 2019 that year accusing six people.
After examining all the records and witnesses, Khulna district and sessions judge Md Mashiur Rahman Chowdhury handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.