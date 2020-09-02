4 get death sentence for killing madrasa student

Besides, the court ordered 10-year-jail sentence for the four accused and fined each Tk 10,000, in default, to suffer one more year of imprisonment.



According to the case statement, police recovered the body of Musa Shikdar from the Atharobeki river in Rupsha upazila of Khulna on 20 September, 2018.



The convicted people strangulated Musa to death and dumped the body in the river over a money-related dispute.



On 27 September, victim's father Mustakim Shikdar filed a complaint with the court in this regard.









