4 more arrested

Another four people were arrested in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning in connection with the clashes and vandalism carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam activists and supporters in Brahmanbaria last month, UNB reports.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 387 people arrested over the violence, the police said.

On 27 March, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 policemen, injured in clashes between members of the law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat’s demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila.

They had staged the protests against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit.