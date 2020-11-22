4 more detained over crude bombs recovery in city

Detectives in a drive detained four people in connection with the recovery of 31 unexploded crude bombs from city's Uttara Paschim and Tugar area, reports UNB.
The DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted the drive on Saturday and arrested Sohrab Hossain, 21, Touhidul Islam, 22, Selim Mia, 32 and Ujjal Mia, 24.
All of them were accused in a case filed at Uttara west police station under the Explosive Act, said deputy commissioner (Media) of the DMP Walid Hossain.
DB police recovered 31 unexploded crude bombs from an under-construction building of Uttara sector 10 in the city on Friday.
Bomb disposal unit of the DB managed to defuse all the recovered bombs in the evening.
Police also arrested two people -- Mamun Pervez and Sumon Sheikh --in this connection on that day and they were shown arrested in a case filed at Uttara west police station.