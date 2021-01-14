40t of fabrics imported under false declaration seized

About 40 tonnes of fabrics imported under false declaration were seized at the Chattogram Port by the Customs House on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Customs officials say the seized fabrics have an estimated market value of Tk 15 million (1.5 crore).

Sources at the customs house said Nakano International Company Limited in Ishwardi export processing zone imported two containers of ‘bleached fabrics’ from China.

One of the containers arrived about six weeks ago and the second one reached the port about three weeks ago but the company did not take any initiative to get them released.