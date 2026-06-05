They openly commit murder, use social media campaigns and seek prayers on Facebook

Dak Bunglow Mor lies at the heart of Khulna city. The area remains busy for most of the day. It was in this very crowded spot that on 4 March this year, Masum Billah, former convener of the Rupsha upazila Sramik Dal, was shot and hacked to death. The killers left the scene without any obstructions.

In the first five months of the current year alone, around 50 widely reported incidents of open shootings, stabbings, and violent attacks have taken place in Khulna in this manner.

In the 22 months since the July mass uprising, more than 200 such incidents have been recorded in Khulna city and district. According to local sources and law enforcement officials, most of these killings are linked to arms and drug trafficking, extortion rackets, rivalries between criminal groups, and long-standing personal enmity.

The most recent murder occurred on 2 June in the Sachibunia School Bhita area under Labanchora police station in the city. Around noon, a young man named Kazi Rashidul Islam was called out of his home and hacked to death.

Although it is believed to be the result of a personal dispute, the accused is said to be a member of a notorious criminal group. He is also alleged to have shot members of the victim’s family two and a half months earlier.