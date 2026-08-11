Faces behind crimes have changed, the rackets remain

Allegations of tender manipulation and extortion surrounding the Eastern Railway headquarters at CRB and the Pahartali workshop are among the major developments in Chattogram since 5 August. Sramik Dal leaders MR Manzur and Peyar Ahmed, along with several people close to former city Jubo Dal president Mosharraf Hossain Dipti, are at the centre of these allegations.

Many Eastern Railway contractors allege that they are not being allowed to work unless they are preferred contractors.

Chowdhury Zafar Ahmed, a first-class railway contractor and secretary general of the Bangladesh Covered Van, Truck and Prime Mover Goods Transport Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that many leaders and activists of BNP’s affiliated organisations had continued to work as railway contractors without obstruction even during the Awami League government. Now, he said, they are using the changed political landscape to prevent anyone other than their preferred people from working with the railway. He himself has been barred from entering railway premises for six months and therefore is no longer going there. Many other businessmen are being treated similarly, he said.

On 30 June, Kartik Ranjan Shil, proprietor of Tushi Enterprise, was attacked while going to the office of the Chief Controller of Stores at Pahartali to submit a tender for a railway project on the Dohazari railway line.

According to eyewitnesses, Jubo Dal leader Rasel Khan beat Kartik Ranjan. Later, a group of seven or eight people attacked him a second time in the Panir Kol area.

Rasel Khan denied the allegation that he assaulted the contractor. He told Prothom Alo, “I work as a railway contractor. But I did not threaten or assault anyone.”

After the attack, however, Kartik Ranjan left Chattogram and moved to Dhaka. He has not returned. He did not file a GD or case with the police. When Prothom Alo contacted Kartik about the attack, he said, “Everyone knows. I will not say anything.”

Like Kartik, another contractor, Md Humayun, was assaulted in June last year. He also did not approach the police. Humayun refused to speak to Prothom Alo about the matter.

Prothom Alo contacted five other contractors like Kartik and Humayun. Although they spoke of threats, attacks and intimidation, none was willing to speak publicly. They said that if they protested, not only would their work be stopped, but they could also put their families in danger.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) built a 16-kilometre expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Patenga in Chattogram city. The city corporation approved the installation of 50 panaflex or illuminated signboards along the lower section of the expressway from Lalkhan Bazar to Agrabad intersection. The expressway is known as the Shaheed Wasim Akram Flyover.

On 27 October last year, the city corporation signed an agreement with JM Publicity, a company owned by Nihar Sultana, wife of former Jubo Dal president Mosharraf Hossain Dipti. The construction of the expressway itself has not yet been fully completed. The CDA expressed anger over the city corporation’s decision to sign an agreement with a private company while construction was still incomplete. Students also expressed anger against the deal.

Mohammad Ashraful Amin, secretary and acting chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation, later said the agreement had been cancelled.

Mosharraf Hossain Dipti told Prothom Alo that he had not participated in any government tender or undertaken any government work during the past two years.

However, acknowledging his involvement in his wife’s advertising business through JM Publicity, Mosharraf Hossain said, “This is my old business. I have been operating it legally after obtaining a licence from the city corporation and paying one year’s revenue and taxes in advance. There was no irregularity here.”

Asked about the killings of Zubayer and Jihad, Dipti said the incidents were being described as factional disputes, but he was not aware of any major internal conflict within the Chattogram BNP. “These could be social crimes,” he said. Shariful Alam Tuhin, Nur Alam Sohag, Ismail Sarkar and Rajib Uddin Akand are political colleagues, he said, but it would not be correct to call them his followers. He also said it was incorrect to describe him as a follower of Mir Helal.