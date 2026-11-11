Man flees saying, ‘Your sister died, Come and take her body’

The family received a phone call in the morning informing them that their sister was no longer alive. Her husband, Rubel, had called and said, “Your sister has died. Come and collect her body.”

Upon receiving the news, family members rushed to the rented house at Paschim Jurain in the capital. There, they found the body of Suchona Akter, 25, on a bed.

A rope was wrapped around Suchona's neck. Her husband, Rubel, was not at home at the time, and his mobile phone was switched off.