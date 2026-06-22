Attack on Prothom Alo office: Another accused held, placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted a three-day remand for Anwar Hossain, 38, who was arrested in a case filed over the attack, looting and arson at the Prothom Alo office.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ariful Islam passed the order after a hearing on Monday. The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by state prosecutor Shamsuddoha Sumon.

Anwar Hossain is an organiser of the central committee of Sramik Shakti, the workers’ wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP).