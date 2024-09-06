Ex-minister Shajahan Khan on 7-day remand
A court on Friday placed former shipping minister Shajahan Khan on seven-day remand in a case lodged over the killing of Abdul Motalib, 14, in capital's Dhanmandi area during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order as police produced Khan before the court and pleaded to place him on 10-day remand in the case.
Shajahan Khan, also Awami League presidium member, was arrested from Dhanmondi area last night (Thursday).
Motalib joined student-people's procession in capital's Dhanmandi area on August 4. He was shot on chest and throat when police opened fire on the procession.
Motalib's father Abdul Matin filed the case with Dhanmandi Police Station against 176, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Shajahan Khan.