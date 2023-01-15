Crime

Man went missing after allegedly ‘killing’ wife in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk


Police are looking for a man who has been missing since his wife's body was found in Chattogram's Halishahar, reports UNB.

Mohammad Jamin, a businessman is believed to have slaughtered his wife Rabeya Khatun, 50, at their rented house on Saturday evening.

Police said they suspect a marital feud led to the murder.

Locals said Rabeya and her husband Jamin used to live in a rented tin shed house on Road-4 of the Panir Tank area of the city.

Jamin had an altercation with his wife around 7:30pm. At one stage, Jamin slit Rabeya's throat with a sharp weapon and fled.

Rabeya was able to make it to the street outside her home with her slit-throat. Although locals took her to a local hospital, she succumbed to her injuries there.

“We’re trying to find out the reason behind this murder and arrest the suspect,” said Md Zahir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Halishahar police station.

A murder case will be lodged in this regard, added the OC.

