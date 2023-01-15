Man went missing after allegedly ‘killing’ wife in Chattogram

Locals said Rabeya and her husband Jamin used to live in a rented tin shed house on Road-4 of the Panir Tank area of the city.
Jamin had an altercation with his wife around 7:30pm. At one stage, Jamin slit Rabeya's throat with a sharp weapon and fled.
Rabeya was able to make it to the street outside her home with her slit-throat. Although locals took her to a local hospital, she succumbed to her injuries there.
“We’re trying to find out the reason behind this murder and arrest the suspect,” said Md Zahir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Halishahar police station.
A murder case will be lodged in this regard, added the OC.