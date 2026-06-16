100,000 seized yaba pills ‘vanish’, carrier released on OC’s orders

Bakalia police in Chattogram reportedly seized 100,000 yaba pills from a police officer. However, these drugs were allegedly filched and the suspect released without any case being filed against him.

According to a police investigation report, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the station ordered the release of the carrier and attempted to cover up the incident.

The investigation report, which recommended legal action against those involved, was sent to the Police Headquarters on 29 April. However, no action has been taken against the accused OC so far.