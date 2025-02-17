Ex-minister Farhad Hossain's wife arrested

Syeda Monalisa Islam, the wife of former public administration minister Farhad Hossain, has been arrested, police said.

Law enforcement officials carried out a raid at a residence in Eskaton, Dhaka, and took her into custody, confirmed Sheikh Mejbah Uddin, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Meherpur Sadar police station.

Syeda Monalisa faces three charges, including involvement in an attack on anti-discrimination students and the public in Meherpur during July-August uprising.

Police arrested Farhad from Dhaka's Eskaton area on 14 September.

A number of cases have been filed against Farhad in Dhaka and Meherpur district after the fall of the AL-led government on 5 August.