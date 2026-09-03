RAB member among robbery gang, five arrested with pistol and handcuffs
A foreign-made pistol, a magazine, a walkie-talkie and a pair of handcuffs bearing the Bangladesh Police monogram. Also found were a roll of black duct tape, a shopping bag and a Hiace microbus. Five people were allegedly preparing to carry out a robbery in Banani with these items.
Acting on a tip-off, the Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) arrested the five suspects red-handed. According to DB sources, one of those arrested is currently serving in the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The operation was carried out at 9:35am Thursday in front of Khayer Palace on Road 4 of Block A under Banani police station. The operation, involving around 45 members, led to the arrest of Md Masud Rana, 29, Md Rajib Howlader, 30, Hafizul Matbar, 24, Mohammad Shakil Hossain, 24, and Md Badal, 42.
According to DB sources, Masud Rana is a soldier of RAB and is currently working in the Dog Squad Division at RAB headquarters.
Asked about the matter, RAB’s Director of the Law and Media Wing, MZM Intekhab Chowdhury, told Prothom Alo, “I am aware of the matter. The incident happened this morning and he (Masud Rana) was immediately arrested by the DB. After his initial questioning was completed, he was handed over to the RAB authorities.”
Intekhab Chowdhury further said RAB had formed an inquiry committee headed by a major to investigate the incident. If the allegations are found to be true, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, he said.
At a press conference on Minto Road in the capital, DB chief and Additional Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said legal proceedings against the arrested individuals were under way at Banani police station.
Authorities are investigating whether the suspects are linked to any organised criminal gang, the source of the recovered weapons and whether they have been involved in any previous crimes, he said.