ACC summons former army chief Shafiuddin Ahmed

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed for questioning as part of an investigation into allegations that he acquired illegal wealth through corruption.

ACC Deputy Director Md Aktarul Islam confirmed the matter to journalists on Sunday.

In a letter sent from the ACC headquarters, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been asked to appear at the ACC headquarters on 14 September with a photocopy of his national identity card (NID).