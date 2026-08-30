ACC summons former army chief Shafiuddin Ahmed
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned former army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed for questioning as part of an investigation into allegations that he acquired illegal wealth through corruption.
ACC Deputy Director Md Aktarul Islam confirmed the matter to journalists on Sunday.
In a letter sent from the ACC headquarters, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has been asked to appear at the ACC headquarters on 14 September with a photocopy of his national identity card (NID).
The notice, signed by ACC Director and investigating officer Md Abul Hasnat, said an investigation was underway into allegations that former army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed acquired wealth through various irregularities and corruption.
The notice said his statement needed to be heard and recorded in the interest of conducting a fair investigation.
It further said a two-member investigation team had been formed to conduct the inquiry and submit a report, with ACC Director Md Abul Hasnat as team leader and Deputy Director Mozammel Hossain as a member.
The notice requested the former army chief to appear at the ACC headquarters at the scheduled time and provide his statement regarding the allegations under investigation.