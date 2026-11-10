BCS candidate slashed by muggers in Mohammadpur, phone and wallet snatched

Mohammad Tanvir Rahman, 29, was on his way to the Dhaka University area to discuss preparation for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations with friends and seniors.

He had set out from Atibazar in Keraniganj for this purpose. But as soon as he reached Mohammadpur, he fell victim to muggers.

When the muggers tried to snatch his mobile phone and wallet, Tanvir resisted. They then attacked him with machetes, striking him several times before fleeing with his phone and cash.

The incident took place at around 1:30pm on Tuesday beneath the footbridge beside Allah Karim Mosque, near the bus stand area in Mohammadpur, in the capital. Tanvir was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. However, his machete injuries are not very serious.