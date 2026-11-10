BCS candidate slashed by muggers in Mohammadpur, phone and wallet snatched
Mohammad Tanvir Rahman, 29, was on his way to the Dhaka University area to discuss preparation for the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations with friends and seniors.
He had set out from Atibazar in Keraniganj for this purpose. But as soon as he reached Mohammadpur, he fell victim to muggers.
When the muggers tried to snatch his mobile phone and wallet, Tanvir resisted. They then attacked him with machetes, striking him several times before fleeing with his phone and cash.
The incident took place at around 1:30pm on Tuesday beneath the footbridge beside Allah Karim Mosque, near the bus stand area in Mohammadpur, in the capital. Tanvir was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment. However, his machete injuries are not very serious.
Tanvir qualified for a non-cadre position in the 43rd BCS examination. While waiting to join the job, he had also been continuing his preparations for the BCS examinations. He graduated from Noakhali Science and Technology University. His home is in the Atibazar area of Keraniganj.
Tanvir's elder brother, Md Hasan Sarkar, told Prothom Alo that Tanvir had set out from Atibazar around noon, heading towards the Dhaka University area via Bosila Bridge. He was supposed to discuss BCS preparations with friends and seniors there.
When he reached the area beneath the footbridge near Mohammadpur Bus Stand, three to four muggers surrounded him. Each of them was carrying a machete or another sharp weapon.
Hasan said the muggers initially tried to snatch Tanvir's mobile phone and wallet. When he resisted, they began attacking him. They struck him 12 to 14 times on his right hand and back. However, the machete wounds were not very deep.
Although there were people nearby, no one came forward to rescue him out of fear. At one point, when Tanvir fell to the ground, the muggers fled. With the help of some local residents, he was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Hasan said the muggers took Tanvir's iPhone 16 Pro Max and wallet. The wallet contained Tk 6,000 to Tk 7,000. He said they would go to the police station after completing Tanvir's treatment.
Over the years, the nature of crime in Mohammadpur has changed. New criminal gangs have emerged. Criminal activities and the operations of these gangs continue, and their presence has increased compared with the past.
According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) data, around 50 criminal gangs are currently active in Mohammadpur. Of these, 17 are major gangs, each comprising 15 to 20 members.