5 death row convicts cleared of 2002 gang-rape charges

The High Court on Monday cleared five death row convicts of all charges in a case filed over gang-rape of a teenage girl 18 years ago.

The bench of justice SM Emdadul Hoque and justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty came up with the verdict after hearing the appeals of the accused and the death reference of the case.

The convicted accused are Shamim, Vikon Rongdi, Tikon Rongdi, Tapash Shema and Rup Miah of Netrokona’s Purbadhala upazila. Among them, Rup Miah is absconding.

Deputy attorney general Md Mozammal Haque Rana represented the state while lawyers Fazlul Hoque Khan Farid, AM Mahbub Uddin and a few others stood for the accused.

The court dropped the charges against the accused as the allegations were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the defendant’s lawyers said.

Fazlul Hoque said, “There was no evidence of rape in the medical report and the statements made by the victim and witnesses were inconsistent.”