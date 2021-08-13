51 detained for selling, consuming drugs in Dhaka

As part of the campaigns, the police teams raided different areas under various police stations and detained 51 drug abusers and recovered contraband drugs from their possession from 6:00am on Thursday to 6:00am on Friday, the statement added.
During the anti-drug campaigns, police seized 52,899 pieces of yaba tablets, 164 grams of heroin and 136.170 kilograms of cannabis, according to the statement.
Police filed 38 cases against the detainees with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.