Crime and Law

Anti-drug campaign

51 detained for selling, consuming drugs in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in separate anti-drug operations detained 51 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs in the city, reports BSS.

According to a DMP statement issued on Friday, the police and detective units of the DMP have been conducting the anti-drug campaigns in different areas of the capital, seizing drugs and nabbing the drug sellers and abusers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As part of the campaigns, the police teams raided different areas under various police stations and detained 51 drug abusers and recovered contraband drugs from their possession from 6:00am on Thursday to 6:00am on Friday, the statement added.

Advertisement

During the anti-drug campaigns, police seized 52,899 pieces of yaba tablets, 164 grams of heroin and 136.170 kilograms of cannabis, according to the statement.

Police filed 38 cases against the detainees with police stations concerned under the Narcotics Control Act.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement