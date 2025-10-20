JnU Chhatra Dal leader killed, students protest in front of police station

Police have recovered the bloodstained body of Md Jobayed Hossain, a leader of the Jagannath University (JnU) unit of the BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal, from Armanitola in Old Dhaka. There were stab wounds on his neck.

The body was found on Sunday night on the staircase of a building at Nur Box Lane in Armanitola’s Mahuttuli.

Jobayed Hossain was a student of the Statistics department (2019–20 session) at Jagannath University and a member of the convening committee of the university unit of Chhatra Dal.

According to police and Jobayed’s classmates, he used to tutor an HSC female student living in that building. After recovering the body, the police took the girl in for questioning.