Extortion allegations: Car dealers warn of halting sales next month
In protest against continued extortion demands and attacks on car dealerships, car traders in the capital observed a half-day strike and formed a human chain.
The dealers warned that if the extortion threats are not stopped and those involved are not arrested, they will stop releasing, registering, and paying government revenue for cars from next month.
The warning came at a press conference following the human chain, where the president of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), Abdul Haque, spoke. BARVIDA members and car dealers also attended the briefing.
The human chain was held in the Baridhara area of Dhaka from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Sunday, with all car showrooms closed during that time.
Speaking to journalists, Abdul Haque said extortion demands from car traders began in August. Messages were sent via WhatsApp from fake numbers, including photos of AK-47 rifles, demanding money. So far, cocktails have been thrown at 12 sales centres.
They are creating panic and threatening over the phone that business cannot continue without paying extortion, he said.
A general diary (GD) has already been filed, but no one has been arrested yet.
Abdul Haque said the traders are feeling unsafe, which is why they have taken to the streets. If this does not stop and the criminals are not arrested within this month, the traders will stop releasing cars, registration, and paying revenue from next month.
The business leader also said traders across the country are against extortion and want to send a message that they stand with the government.
Dealers reported that in the Baridhara and Pragati Sarani areas, cocktails have been detonated in front of 12 sales centres over the past few months — including Bismillah Car Centre, Turbo Auto, Beg Auto, Car Selection, Hello Car, Zoom Auto, and Biswas Import.
After the explosions, messages demanding money were sent from foreign WhatsApp numbers. Nearby dealers received calls warning that their centres would be bombed next.
The car traders demanded an end to this atmosphere of fear.