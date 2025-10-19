Extortion allegations: Car dealers warn of halting sales next month

In protest against continued extortion demands and attacks on car dealerships, car traders in the capital observed a half-day strike and formed a human chain.

The dealers warned that if the extortion threats are not stopped and those involved are not arrested, they will stop releasing, registering, and paying government revenue for cars from next month.

The warning came at a press conference following the human chain, where the president of the Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA), Abdul Haque, spoke. BARVIDA members and car dealers also attended the briefing.

The human chain was held in the Baridhara area of Dhaka from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Sunday, with all car showrooms closed during that time.