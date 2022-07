The court also imposed a fine of Tk 3.5 million on each of them, but acquitted Anwar Hossain, a former security inspector of PGCB, for lack of evidence.

On 20 August, 2017, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against the three for embezzling money from a project.

On 21 January, 2018, the investigation officer in the case submitted a chargesheet against them.