Madrasah principal arrested over alleged rape of student
Police have arrested the principal of a madrasah in Lakshmipur on allegations of raping a student. He was arrested at the madrasah at around 10:00 pm on Sunday.
The alleged assault is reported to have taken place at the madrasah on Saturday night. On the following night, the victim’s mother filed a rape case against the arrested principal.
The accused has been identified as Md Abdul Ahad, 45. He has been arrested in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
On Monday afternoon, he was produced before the Lakshmipur Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.
According to police, the student fled the madrasah on Sunday and returned home, where he informed his family that he had been raped. At around 9:00 pm, the student's mother, accompanied by local residents, went to the madrasah, where they detained the accused principal and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived. The law enforcement members from Chandraganj police station took Abdul Ahad into their custody.
Abdur Rob, officer-in-charge of the police station, said that a preliminary investigation had found evidence supporting the student's allegation of rape.
He said the victim's family had lodged a lawsuit with the police and that the accused principal, Md Abdul Ahad, had been sent to prison by order of the court pending further legal proceedings.
Police said the investigation is ongoing to find out the details of the alleged offence, and that further legal action will be taken on the basis of the evidence uncovered during the investigation.