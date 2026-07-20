Madrasah principal arrested over alleged rape of student

The accused has been identified as Md Abdul Ahad, 45. He has been arrested in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

On Monday afternoon, he was produced before the Lakshmipur Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

According to police, the student fled the madrasah on Sunday and returned home, where he informed his family that he had been raped. At around 9:00 pm, the student's mother, accompanied by local residents, went to the madrasah, where they detained the accused principal and allegedly assaulted him before police arrived. The law enforcement members from Chandraganj police station took Abdul Ahad into their custody.