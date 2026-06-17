Court sentences one to death for 5-year-old Ayat’s murder
A court in Chattogram has sentenced Md. Abir to death for the abduction and murder of five-year-old Alina Islam Ayat, an incident that took place around three and a half years ago in the port city.
The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at around 1:00 pm by Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Akkas.
The court also fined the convict Tk 100,000, in default of which he will have to serve an additional three months in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for concealing the body.
The court also ordered that the fine be handed over to the victim’s family.
The convict was present in court during the verdict and was later sent back to prison under court order. In its observation, the court termed the incident preplanned, cruel, brutal and a cause of public panic.
According to police and court records, Ayat, daughter of a certain Sohel Rana from the Bandar Tila area that falls under the jurisdiction of EPZ police station, went missing on 15 November 2022. Following a general diary (GD) filed by the family, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) launched a shadow investigation.
The probe revealed that Md Abir, a tenant in the victim's house, was involved in the kidnapping and murder. Following his arrest on 25 November, Abir confessed to the crime in court.
PBI sources said Ayat was abducted for ransom. When the plan failed, she was killed. The accused dismembered the child's body into six pieces, packed them into sacks and dumped them in the sea and a nearby canal.
On 10 October 2023, the then-PBI Inspector Mustafizur Rahman submitted a charge sheet naming Abir and a 17-year-old accomplice. The trial of the minor is currently ongoing in the juvenile court.
Following the verdict, Ayat's father, Sohel Rana, told Prothom Alo, "I am happy with the order. I want the death sentence to be executed swiftly. Otherwise, other criminals will be emboldened."
The court premises saw a heavy presence of the media and Ayat’s relatives, who gathered with banners demanding death penalty for the accused.