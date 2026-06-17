Court sentences one to death for 5-year-old Ayat’s murder

A court in Chattogram has sentenced Md. Abir to death for the abduction and murder of five-year-old Alina Islam Ayat, an incident that took place around three and a half years ago in the port city.

The verdict was delivered on Wednesday at around 1:00 pm by Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Muhammad Ali Akkas.

The court also fined the convict Tk 100,000, in default of which he will have to serve an additional three months in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for concealing the body.

The court also ordered that the fine be handed over to the victim’s family.