Most 2025 minority incidents were non-communal: Police report
Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing crime with transparency, accuracy and determination, as a yearlong review of official police records shows that most incidents Involving members of minority communities in 2025 were criminal rather than communal in nature.
"Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve," said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing following the release of a police headquarters report on incidents affecting minority communities and the broader law and order situation in the country from January to December in 2025.
According to the yearlong review of official police records, 645 incidents involving members of minority communities were compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide.
While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal, underscoring both the complexity of law-and-order challenges and the importance of grounding public discussion in facts rather than fear or misinformation.
The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature.
Thought communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offenses, the report revealed the majority of incidents affecting minority individuals or properties arose from criminal activity unrelated to religion, including neighborhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence, and cases linked to prior personal enmity.
This distinction is important. While all crimes are serious and demand accountability, the data demonstrates that most incidents involving minority victims were not driven by communal hostility, but by broader criminal and social factors that affect citizens across religious and ethnic lines.
Accurate classification helps prevent misinformation and supports more effective law-enforcement responses.
The report also documents significant police engagement. Hundreds of cases were formally registered, arrests were made in many incidents, and investigations are ongoing in others. This reflects an institutional commitment to addressing crime and maintaining public order, particularly in sensitive cases involving religious sites or communal concerns.
At the national level, Bangladesh continues to face serious law-and-order challenges. Each year, an average of approximately 3,000-3,500 people lose their lives to violent crime nationwide.
This is not a number to be proud of. Every life lost is a tragedy, and no society should be complacent in the face of such statistics. At the same time, these figures must be understood in context. Violent crime affects all communities, cutting across religion, ethnicity, and geography.
Importantly, available indicators show that law and order in Bangladesh is improving steadily. Enhanced policing, better intelligence coordination, faster response times, and increased accountability have contributed to gradual but meaningful progress.
The government and law-enforcement agencies remain committed to reducing crime further and ensuring equal protection under the law.
Bangladesh is a country of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of other beliefs, all of whom are citizens with equal rights.
Ensuring safety and justice for every community is not only a constitutional obligation but a moral one. Protecting places of worship, preventing incitement, responding quickly to criminal acts, and distinguishing facts from rumour are essential to preserving social harmony.
According to the press wing, this report was presented in the spirit of transparency and accountability. It did not deny challenges, nor did it claim perfection. Rather, it sought to provide a factual, evidence-based picture of crime trends affecting minority communities within the broader national context.
Constructive scrutiny, responsible reporting, and continued institutional reform were all necessary components of progress.
Bangladesh's law-and-order situation is not defined by isolated incidents, but by the collective effort to address them, the press wing said, adding, while there is still work to be done, the direction is clear: law and order is improving every day for all of Bangladesh's citizens, Muslims, Hindus, and all others alike.
Incidents Concerning Minority Communities (January - December 2025):
The Total Number of Incidents: 645
Incidents Involving Communal Elements: 71
Temple vandalism: 38
Temple theft: 01
Temple arsoning: 08
Murder: 01
Other: 23
Police cases filed: 50
Arrests made: 50
Other police measures taken: 21
(Other includes: threats to break idols, Facebook posts, damage to worship pavilions, etc.)
Incidents without Communal Elements: 574
Neighborhood disputes: 51
Land-related disputes: 23
Theft: 106
Prior enmity: 26
Unnatural death: 172
Rape: 58
Others: 138
Police cases filed: 390
UD (unnatural death) Cases: 154
Arrests made: 498
Other police measures taken: 30
(Other includes: abduction, intimidation, extortion, etc.)