Most 2025 minority incidents were non-communal: Police report

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing crime with transparency, accuracy and determination, as a yearlong review of official police records shows that most incidents Involving members of minority communities in 2025 were criminal rather than communal in nature.

"Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve," said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing following the release of a police headquarters report on incidents affecting minority communities and the broader law and order situation in the country from January to December in 2025.

According to the yearlong review of official police records, 645 incidents involving members of minority communities were compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide.