Young man detained over Dhaka footpath assault, inactive cop withdrawn

Police arrested Khalid Hasan, 35, who was seen assaulting a man on a footpath in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi, near Meena Bazar in the area at around 11:45am on Wednesday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Hai of Dhanmondi Police Station, who was present at the scene during the assault, has been withdrawn from his post over allegations of negligence of duty.

Muhammad Imdadul Islam Tayeb, officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhanmondi Police Station, told Prothom Alo at noon that Khalid had been arrested over allegations of assaulting Shahid Abdullah Al Masud, also known as Masud Rana (48) and forcing him to do sit-ups while holding his ears.