Osman Hadi attack: Two arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal border crossing

Last Friday at 2:24 pm, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the Box Culvert area of Old Paltan, Dhaka. A person riding a motorcycle, following from behind, fired at Hadi, who was in a battery-operated rickshaw.

SN Nazrul Islam stated that the “shooter” Faisal Karim Masud and the motorcycle rider Alamgir Sheikh have been identified.

In response to a journalist’s question, Nazrul Islam said that after checking the immigration database, there is no information so far indicating that they have fled the country. Faisal’s passport number has been obtained, and according to his most recent travel record, he apparently returned from Thailand last July. After that, there is no record of any departure in the immigration database.