Osman Hadi attack: Two arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal border crossing
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested two individuals from the Nalitabari area of Sherpur district on suspicion of involvement in facilitating illegal border crossing. According to SN Nazrul Islam, DMP’s Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations), interrogating them may provide information about those involved in the attack on Sharif Osman Hadi.
Nazrul Islam shared this information at a press conference held at the DMP Media Center on Minto Road in the capital.
Last Friday at 2:24 pm, Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot in the Box Culvert area of Old Paltan, Dhaka. A person riding a motorcycle, following from behind, fired at Hadi, who was in a battery-operated rickshaw.
SN Nazrul Islam stated that the “shooter” Faisal Karim Masud and the motorcycle rider Alamgir Sheikh have been identified.
In response to a journalist’s question, Nazrul Islam said that after checking the immigration database, there is no information so far indicating that they have fled the country. Faisal’s passport number has been obtained, and according to his most recent travel record, he apparently returned from Thailand last July. After that, there is no record of any departure in the immigration database.
Referring to the launch of Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 since last night, Nazrul Islam said that the police are working to ensure security. He also called on the city’s residents to take responsibility: anyone who sees any miscreants in their vicinity should provide information to the police and cooperate.
The Additional Commissioner said, “Hadi is not the only July warrior; there are tens of thousands of July warriors. Ensuring individual security for each of these tens of thousands of July warriors is almost impossible. However, we have to secure the overall situation. We have to secure the state. We have to secure the capital. We are working on this. We are studying the cases of those who face specific security threats of this nature. We will provide personal security for those we consider at very high risk.”