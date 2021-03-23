6 get life term for murder in Bogura

A Bogura court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a man in Kahalu upazila of the district.
The convicts are -- Atikur Rahman Atiq, who remains fugitive, Abu Bakar Siddique, Sajjad Hossain, Abdul Hai, Bakar Sarker and Abdur Razzak, reports news agency UNB.
Additional district and sessions hudge Israt Jahan handed down the verdict.
According to the case statement, Shahidul Islam, 23, a businessman of Kahalu upazila, went missing on 2 March 2009.
A group of fisherman recovered his body on 4 March 2009 from a pond of MB Hatchery. On the same day, brother-in-law of the victim filed a case against unidentified people with Kahalu police station.
The killers confessed to murder following their arrest. At the end of the investigation, then sub-inspector of Kahalu police station Elias submitted charge sheet against six accused.