6 get life term for murder in Bogura

A Bogura court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a man in Kahalu upazila of the district.

The convicts are -- Atikur Rahman Atiq, who remains fugitive, Abu Bakar Siddique, Sajjad Hossain, Abdul Hai, Bakar Sarker and Abdur Razzak, reports news agency UNB.

Additional district and sessions hudge Israt Jahan handed down the verdict.

According to the case statement, Shahidul Islam, 23, a businessman of Kahalu upazila, went missing on 2 March 2009.