Crime and Law

6 get life term for murder in Bogura

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bogura
default-image

A Bogura court on Tuesday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for killing a man in Kahalu upazila of the district.

The convicts are -- Atikur Rahman Atiq, who remains fugitive, Abu Bakar Siddique, Sajjad Hossain, Abdul Hai, Bakar Sarker and Abdur Razzak, reports news agency UNB.

Additional district and sessions hudge Israt Jahan handed down the verdict.

According to the case statement, Shahidul Islam, 23, a businessman of Kahalu upazila, went missing on 2 March 2009.

Advertisement

A group of fisherman recovered his body on 4 March 2009 from a pond of MB Hatchery. On the same day, brother-in-law of the victim filed a case against unidentified people with Kahalu police station.

The killers confessed to murder following their arrest. At the end of the investigation, then sub-inspector of Kahalu police station Elias submitted charge sheet against six accused.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Bodies of mother, son recovered from Dhaka slum

Bodies of mother, son recovered from Dhaka slum

Main accused in Shalla attack case put on 5-day remand

Main accused in Shalla attack case put on 5-day remand

14 militants sentenced to death in Sheikh Hasina murder conspiracy case

An accused being transferred from jail to court

One held with 10,000 pieces of yaba tablets at Dhaka Airport

One held with 10,000 pieces of yaba tablets at Dhaka Airport