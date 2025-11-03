Killed by mob violence: Only 1.27pc accused arrested

A man named Md Israfil was beaten to death after being dragged from his house on charges of stealing a mobile phone and cash in Jangalia village of Mohammadpur upazila in Magura. Following the incident on 16 September, the victim’s brother, Abid Hossain, filed a case with Mohammadpur Police Station, accusing 28 people. However, none of the accused have been arrested.

Speaking on the matter, Mohammadpur police station inspector Abul Khayer told Prothom Alo, “This case is sensitive and complex. We are investigating to identify the people involved, but haven’t got the post mortem report yet. We will arrest the people involved once we identify them.”

Prothom Alo has collected data on 67 deaths in 46 mob violence incidents over the past 13 months and found that the rate of arrest in these cases is negligible. Of the 46 incidents, cases were filed in 36, while no cases were filed in 10.

In the incidents where cases were filed, there were over 9,000 accused, including unidentified individuals. Among these, 114 people were arrested in 27 cases, resulting in an arrest rate of 1.27 per cent. Charges have been filed in six cases.