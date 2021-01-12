64pc of rape victims in Chattogram are girl children

The little girl was just five years old. Her father was a rickshaw puller and her mother a housemaid. The little girl would spend the whole day alone at home and naturally would want to play. But one day when she went to play in the field nearby, she was grabbed and raped. The local people caught a certain Nirmal Chandra and handed him over the police, accusing him of raping the child. But after shoddy investigations, the police let him off the hook.

This incident took place in the afternoon of 4 May last year at Beltali Ghona that falls within the jurisdiction of Akbar Shah police station in Chattogram city. Two days later on 7 May, the child gave her deposition at the Chattogram metropolitan magistrate's court and related the entire incident. Her father filed a case against Nirmal at the Akbar Shah police station. After physical examinations, physicians confirmed she had been raped. The police even collected her DNA samples, but they didn't bother to match it to samples of the person arrested in this regard.

Dropping charges against the accused, the police's final report stated, "While it was true that the girl had been raped, there was no evidence of Nirmal's involvement in the incident. An auto-rickshaw driver Belal Hossain had been killed on 22 July in a gunfight with police at Bayezid Bostami and he was known to be a serial rapist. Belal is the one involved in the rape of the girl. As he has died, he cannot be made the accused."