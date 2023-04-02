‘Smuggler’ killed in ‘gunfight’ with BGB

A suspected smuggler was killed and another injured in a reported ‘gunfight’ with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Baromari Laxmipur border in Durgapur upazila of Netrakona district on Friday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 28, son of Abdul Barek of Laxmipur village in the upazila.
Tipped off, a team of BGB-31 Battalion led by Habildar Minhaz Uddin conducted a drive in the bordering area around 8:30 pm, said commanding officer of BGB-31, lieutenant colonel Arifur Rahman.
Sensing presence of some beetle-nut smugglers, the BGB members challenged them.
At one stage, the smugglers attacked the border guard members, forcing them to retaliate that triggered a gunfight, Arifur said.
Aminul died on the spot during in the firing while Jaidul sustained injuries. Jaidul was taken to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex where doctors suggested shifting him to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.
A constable also sustained bullet-wounds during the exchange of fire with the smugglers. Preparations are on to file two separate cases in this connection, said Netrokona police super Foyez Ahmed.