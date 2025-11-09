Auto-rickshaw driver travels 3 km with stab wound, dies
An auto-rickshaw driver travelled nearly 3 kilometres in Mohanpur of Rajshahi after sustaining a stab wound in his throat, eventually reaching a local market.
However, upon arrival, he was unable to speak or provide any information regarding who had attacked him.
He later died on Saturday night while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Fazlur Rahman, 35, a resident of Amritpur village in Tanore upazila.
Police initially suspect that he was attacked during an attempted hijacking of his battery-operated auto-rickshaw.
According to Sub-Inspector (SI) Modashwer Hossain Khan of Mohanpur Police Station, the incident occurred after dusk in the Shialkola area of Mohanpur.
After being stabbed, Fazlur Rahman drove his auto-rickshaw approximately three kilometres to reach Keshorhat Bazar.
Local residents rescued him and took him to the upazila health complex, from where physicians referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. At around 10 pm he died.
The police officer further stated that a post-mortem examination will be conducted at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue, after which the body will be handed over to the family.
Once the family members arrive at the police station, a murder case will be formally filed.