Man beaten to death in Natore, 2 held

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 56-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals in Nilchara village of Natore’s Singra upazila on Wednesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sakir Sheikh, 56, of the village.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station, said Sakir and Ashraful, a local Chhatra League leader, had been at loggerheads over the use of a road adjacent to their houses in the same neighborhood.

As a sequel to the enmity, an argument broke out between Sakir and Ashraful over the issue on Wednesday night.

“The argument turned violent when Ashraful began beating Sakir up with an iron rod mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot. One of his accomplices also joined in,” the OC said on Thursday.

Abdur Rahim, a neighbour of Sakir, also sustained injuries while trying to save him. He has been undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

On information, police arrested Ashraful and his accomplice, Barkat Ali, in connection with the killing last night.

