Man beaten to death in Natore, 2 held

As a sequel to the enmity, an argument broke out between Sakir and Ashraful over the issue on Wednesday night.
“The argument turned violent when Ashraful began beating Sakir up with an iron rod mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot. One of his accomplices also joined in,” the OC said on Thursday.
Abdur Rahim, a neighbour of Sakir, also sustained injuries while trying to save him. He has been undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.
On information, police arrested Ashraful and his accomplice, Barkat Ali, in connection with the killing last night.