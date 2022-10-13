Man beaten to death in Natore, 2 held

A 56-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his rivals in Nilchara village of Natore’s Singra upazila on Wednesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sakir Sheikh, 56, of the village.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Singra Police Station, said Sakir and Ashraful, a local Chhatra League leader, had been at loggerheads over the use of a road adjacent to their houses in the same neighborhood.