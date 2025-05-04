5 Jubo League, BCL men held over Manabendra house arson

Police arrested five supporters of the Jubo League and banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for allegedly setting fire to the house of artist Manabendra Ghosh in Manikganj, raising the total number of arrestees in the case to 13.

They were detained on Saturday night from the Gulshan residence of former Health Minister Zahid Maleque in Dhaka, Manikganj police said.

The detainees are Md Uzzal Hossain, 35, former joint convener of Jubo League and ex-vice president of Sadar upazila unit of banned Chhara League; Masud Rana, 35, former religious affairs secretary of the district BCL; Mir Saifullah Shafi, 38, Jubo League activist; banned Chhatra League activists Abid Hasan, 24, and Md Hridoy Hossain, 24, all hailing from Garpara union under Sadar upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Sadar police station SM Amanullah said they held the accused in connection with the arson attack on artist Manabendra’s residence in Chandar village of Garpara on the night of 15 April.

He said the suspects would be produced before court on Sunday seeking a seven-day remand for them.