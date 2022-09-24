Woman gang-raped in Khulna

A 19-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by four men in the Arangghata area of Khulna city on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

Based on her complaint, an FIR for rape has been lodged at Arangghata police station on Friday, said Wahiduzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that an acquaintance, named Fazlur Rahman Shaon of Khalishpur Nayabati, called her to the Phulbarigate area and offered her a cup of tea laced with sedatives.

Later, Shaon took her to the house of a person, named Azgarh Sardar, where the two and two others violated her.

“We have already arrested one of the accused and efforts are on to nab others,” said the OC.

The girl was sent to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for a medical test.