Five members of 'Pani Rubel gang' held in Mohammadpur
The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the DMP on Sunday arrested five active members of the organised robbery gang 'Pani Rubel' from the Mohammadpur area of the capital.
The arrested have been identified as Md Layes, 25, Md Shahin alias Auto Shahin, 20, Md Shuvo, 19, Md Abdul Alim, 28, and Md Milan Hossain,28.
They were arrested in separate raids conducted at Jahuri Mohalla and Babar Road areas of Mohammadpur on Sunday, said a police press release.
During preliminary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they used to rob innocent people walking on the streets by holding them hostage with various sharp weapons including knives.