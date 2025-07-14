Five members of 'Pani Rubel gang' held in Mohammadpur

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the DMP on Sunday arrested five active members of the organised robbery gang 'Pani Rubel' from the Mohammadpur area of the capital.

The arrested have been identified as Md Layes, 25, Md Shahin alias Auto Shahin, 20, Md Shuvo, 19, Md Abdul Alim, 28, and Md Milan Hossain,28.