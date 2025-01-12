Irregularities in Purbachal plot allocation: Case filed against Hasina, Saima
A case has been filed against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed on allegation of resorting to irregularities and abuse of power in allocating six plots, with 10-katha each in size, at Purbachal in Dhaka to their names.
Another 14 people have been implicated in the case on charges of assisting Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed in the matter.
The case was filed at Anti-Corruption Commission’s coordinated office Dhaka-1 today, Sunday.
Earlier, ACC director general (prevention) Akhter Hossain told the media at its Segunbagicha headquarters that Sheikh Hasina, abusing power, allotted six plots, with 10-katha each in size at the diplomatic zone of Purbachal new town project, to her and her family members’ names.
ACC sources said apart from the other accused Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed, other accused are RAJUK’s former chairman Md Anisur Rahman Mia, housing and public works’ ministry’s former secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, RAJUK’s former member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, another former member Mohammad Nasir Uddin and former member Major (retd) Engineer Samsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury.
Earlier, the ACC started the investigation in the matter on 26 December last year.
Akhter Hossain, on that day, told the media that six plots, with 10-katha each in size, have been allocated to Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed, Saima Wazed, Sheikh Rehana and her son and daughter adjacent to the road no. 230 in sector 27’s diplomatic zone of the Purbachal new town project.