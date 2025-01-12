Irregularities in Purbachal plot allocation: Case filed against Hasina, Saima

A case has been filed against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed on allegation of resorting to irregularities and abuse of power in allocating six plots, with 10-katha each in size, at Purbachal in Dhaka to their names.

Another 14 people have been implicated in the case on charges of assisting Sheikh Hasina and Saima Wazed in the matter.